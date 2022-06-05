Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

