KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0161 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One KickToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $586,089.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 123,454,181 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

