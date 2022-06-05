Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $22.95. 5,798,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 45.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 34.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 90,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after buying an additional 2,882,534 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

