Kineko (KKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $672,588.53

Kineko (KKO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Kineko has a total market cap of $672,588.53 and approximately $161,571.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be purchased for $0.0721 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.28 or 0.09055161 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.47 or 0.00444391 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031357 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Buying and Selling Kineko

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kineko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

