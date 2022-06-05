Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.01

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.01 and traded as low as $4.47. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,758 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Kingstone Companies ( NASDAQ:KINS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -10.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 372,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 124,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 43,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

