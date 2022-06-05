KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s 7th Largest Position

Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises approximately 1.2% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

