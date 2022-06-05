Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $41.48. 8,150,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s has a one year low of $34.64 and a one year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.98.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $85.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,401,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $11,078,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $7,180,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 258.3% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 310,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

