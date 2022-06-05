KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) is Connable Office Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,339 shares during the period. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF accounts for 1.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Connable Office Inc. owned 1.74% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF worth $12,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

KBA opened at $34.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

