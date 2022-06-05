Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Major Shareholder Sells $129,446.00 in Stock

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KRO stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.02 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 58.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.