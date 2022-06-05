Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of KUBTY opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.98. Kubota has a twelve month low of $81.60 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.

