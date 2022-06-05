Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Increased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 962,656 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 11.50% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $433,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,581 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,055 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 334.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 406,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

KLIC stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $75.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.77.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The business had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

