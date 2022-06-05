Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 510.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

NYSE LH traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.65. 674,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,278. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $232.01 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.