Lambda 24-Hour Volume Reaches $323,372.00 (LAMB)

Lambda (LAMB) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $323,372.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,818.81 or 1.00032000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001990 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,526,414,198 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

