Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LE. Craig Hallum cut shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

LE opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.63. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.56.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

