Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.50.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$36.54 and a 52-week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$254.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

