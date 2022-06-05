Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.50.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$41.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$36.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$257.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.10 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.1100003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.16%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

