LBRY Credits Achieves Market Cap of $8.38 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (LBC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, LBRY Credits has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $8.38 million and $6,307.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 67.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.81 or 0.01016036 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.36 or 0.00432611 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 767,800,721 coins and its circulating supply is 654,237,215 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

