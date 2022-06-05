Lethean Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $234,561.27 and approximately $67.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,820.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.27 or 0.06033738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00210296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.73 or 0.00616115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.01 or 0.00627130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00073426 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.