LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPL. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.
LPL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 295,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.
About LG Display (Get Rating)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
