LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPL. Bank of America cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

LPL traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company had a trading volume of 295,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61. LG Display has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. LG Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in LG Display in the third quarter worth $80,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LG Display in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

