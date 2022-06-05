LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0016

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $80,851.74 and approximately $5.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006995 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006238 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000439 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000297 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000177 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

