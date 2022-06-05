Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightning eMotors is a provider of commercial electric vehicles for fleets. It designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles. Lightning eMotors, formerly known as GigCapital3 Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of NYSE:ZEV opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Lightning eMotors has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $12.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market cap of $294.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 385.50% and a negative return on equity of 332.46%. The company had revenue of $5.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lightning eMotors will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at $123,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 691.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lightning eMotors by 828.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at $86,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

