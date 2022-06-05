Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.07% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $303,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSPD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $178,731,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,755,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $111,802,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

LSPD opened at $27.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

