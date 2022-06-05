Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,099. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4,209.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 422,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 412,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $21,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

