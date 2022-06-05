Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.10.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after acquiring an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after buying an additional 1,172,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,946,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,157,000 after buying an additional 304,557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

