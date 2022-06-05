loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $6.68 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and have sold 225,000 shares valued at $796,500.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in loanDepot by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in loanDepot by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 508,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

