Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $272,000 Stock Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA trimmed its position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,501 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BB. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.50. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.