Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $253,000 in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.61%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

