Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $236,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 29.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth $432,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 61.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,364,000 after purchasing an additional 700,243 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

