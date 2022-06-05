Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.28.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

