Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 3,753 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,753 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Masco by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after buying an additional 99,681 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Masco by 23.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Masco by 413.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 96,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 77,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masco by 5.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.33 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

