Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $212,000 Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $46.72 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.23 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

