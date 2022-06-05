Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $221,000 Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 33,351 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 256,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.92.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $49.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.54. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.