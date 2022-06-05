Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $281,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.71.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $129.94.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.