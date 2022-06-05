Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after buying an additional 72,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after buying an additional 105,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after buying an additional 154,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

WST stock opened at $309.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.12 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

