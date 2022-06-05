Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0587 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $76.26 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

