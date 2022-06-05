Lossless (LSS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $770,822.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and $770,822.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lossless has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,675.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.76 or 0.04303978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.05 or 0.00429323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031453 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000271 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

