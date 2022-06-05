Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Get Lovesac alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $113,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.