LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.18 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 146,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

