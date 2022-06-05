LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

LTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 93.7% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $9,948,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LTC Properties by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in LTC Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

