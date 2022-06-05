Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.750-1.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

