Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wolfe Research from $238.00 to $231.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $164.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $151.28 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.31.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

