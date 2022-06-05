Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $72.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGA. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magna International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $104.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Magna International by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Magna International by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Magna International by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Magna International during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.