Manchester City Fan Token Market Cap Tops $19.04 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00018178 BTC on exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $265.18 or 0.00888032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00444879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

