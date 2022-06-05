ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,643,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 12.25% of ManpowerGroup worth $646,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 419,410 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,447,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 158,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,884,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,186,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.17.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $86.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $124.57. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

