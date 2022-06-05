MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $9.17 Average PT from Analysts

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 141,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,654. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company's stock, valued at $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $1,606,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $778,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

