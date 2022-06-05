MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $18,364.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,022.70 or 0.99868700 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00030687 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00195580 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00086250 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00114629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.78 or 0.00192437 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003197 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

