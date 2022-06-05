Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) to report $450.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $460.00 million. Maxar Technologies reported sales of $473.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Maxar Technologies.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $146,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 389,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,300. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $22.92 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

