McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Reduced by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,985 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $720,994,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after acquiring an additional 876,075 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $199,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

NYSE:MCD opened at $248.36 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average of $251.02. The firm has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

