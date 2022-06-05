Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Increased to $352.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $341.00 to $352.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.56 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $184.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $189.63. Medifast has a one year low of $154.67 and a one year high of $321.21.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $417.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 15.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 46.79%.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

