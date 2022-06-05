Merlin Capital LLC Acquires New Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. PerkinElmer accounts for about 3.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,630,283,000 after buying an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,687,835,000 after buying an additional 953,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $677,824,000 after buying an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 278,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.67. The stock had a trading volume of 519,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,389. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.49 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.09.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.